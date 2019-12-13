Hot Wheels Fans Launch Petition for Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck

Despite being the butt of thousands of jokes, the Tesla Cybertruck, the company’s first electric pickup truck, has already racked up more than 200,000 preorders since it was announced last month. And for those who can’t afford the $100 deposit for what will be a truck that costs around $50,000? Well, there’s toys. Not yet, there aren’t…but that’s the hope for a group of fans who have already started a petition to get toy manufacturer Mattel to team up with Tesla and make a Hot Wheels version of the vehicle. So far, the petition is still fairly small, but it’s one of those things where as soon as we saw it, we knew it was going to gather steam.

When the company unveiled the truck, the claim was that it says has “better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car.” People have had a lot to say about the truck since its reveal with many of the comments focusing on its edgy, cyberpunk, Blade Runner-style appearance that certainly looks like it could be a car from the future. And, yes, there have been plenty of people who have already expressed a desire for merch and tie-ins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t wanna spend money on a real Cybertruck, but this would be glorious,” writes the petition’s organizer, Cameron Berg. “Get on it Mattel. Hit up Elon. I’m sure he’d be cool with it. It’s Elon.”

The Cybertruck has been everywhere since it was unveiled last month. Whether it’s LEGO or mashed potatoes, everybody seems to think they have a great way to duplicate the boxy vehicle that feels like something out of a PS1 game.

Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck during a big reveal event in November, with the CEO of Tesla bringing it on stage to show off its features. The site for the Cybertruck is now live and the vehicle is even able to be purchased now for only $100 down. The vehicle starts at $40,000 and has several upgrade options including one that makes it a self-driving vehicle.

The Cybertruck reveal came on the same day that Musk’s cameo role in Rick and Morty debuted on Adult Swim. Musk voiced Elon Tusk, a version of himself from another reality where he was born with tusks.

What do you think of the Cybertruck? Let us know in the comments section. The Cybertruck is expected to go on sale in 2021.