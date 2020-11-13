How to Watch SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch

The latest SpaceX launch will prove to be a notable achievement in the field of privatized space travel, as the Crew Dragon will be the first private shuttle to dock on the International Space Station - and people eager to see the launch will be able to watch from their own homes. While the launch has since been delayed until Sunday due to weather, the SpaceX astronauts are still expected to take off from the Kennedy Space Center this weekend. This will be the first manned space shuttle launch in nearly a decade, according to a recent press release from SpaceX and NASA. All of the four astronauts on the SpaceX shuttle have been trained by NASA.

Coverage of the event was supposed to begin on NASA TV on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST, though after the delay that window of time could change for Sunday. The docking, which would have taken place on 4:20 AM EST on Sunday, will likely follow after a similar lapse in time.

Here's what you need to know for how to watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch:

What: NASA launches 4 astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon on a mission to the International Space Station

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020

Time: Live coverage begins at 3:30 pm EST

Launch targeted for 7:27 pm EST

Location: Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Liftoff from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center is targeted for 7:27 pm EST Monday, just a few minutes after the space station passes 260 miles overhead.

People can still watch the launch on YouTube by clicking this link. Be sure to stay updated on SpaceX and NASA's latest plans in case weather continues to affect the conditions for the launch.

"As you can imagine, we are very excited to be here in Florida at the Kennedy Space Center for the final days before our launch to the International Space Station," said mission commander Michael Hopkins during a press conference this week.

He added, "We’ve been here less than 24 hours, and in that time we have seen our rocket, we have seen our space vehicle Resilience, and we’ve seen our space suits. For an astronaut, that’s considered a pretty good day."

The crew of astronauts are expected to stick around on the International Space Station for six months for a routine round of maintenance, as well as conducting science experiments. While there are issues regarding the sleeping arrangements on the ISS due to a lack of quarters, Hopkins indicated that the crew would be sleeping on the Crew Dragon SpaceX shuttle.

Stay tuned for more details about the updated launch plans.