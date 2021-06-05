Insane Clown Posse Announces 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos

✖

The Gathering of the Juggalos is back on and fans are pretty happy about it. Insane Clown Posse announced the news on their Instagram this week. If you’re in Thornville, Ohio from August 19th through the 21st, you can groove with like-minded souls. ICP had to call off last year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, things are going back to normal in a way. Musical acts during the event are still to be announced. You can probably expect the group and the organizers to blow things up in celebration of having everyone together again. Legend Valley get ready, it seems like you’re in for one heck of a party. Check out what Insane Clown Posse had to say about their massive event down below.

“A stirring arises from the ash as the earth awakens and trembles. A flicker of hope bursts into flame. And in this flash of light and heat, the world for once seems right again. Psychopathic Records proudly presents the 21st Annual Gathering of the Juggalos! August 19th through 21st, 2021, in Thornville, Ohio at Legend Valley! Luv rises from the ash like the Butterfly as we join together once more in reunion, in celebration, for the mighty Dark Carnival!”, they wrote.

The statement continued, “This great and hallowed jubilee of Juggalo souls will feature the unbreakable bonds of a tribe that has traveled lifetimes, running and chopping through every obstacle, with hatchets in our hands and clown luv in our hearts. Know this, straight from the depths of our souls: This will be a Gathering for the True Juggalos. The chosen. The Family!”

“Know that it will be different from past Gatherings as we rise from the ashes and work to rebuild our Greatest Show. It will be a new fire. A new moment in Juggalo history, as we rebuild, refresh, renew, and rise, igniting the spark of our new dawn together. The time has come for a new beginning. Quietly, distant in the woods, you can hear the sound and feel the ground tremble with the vibrations of music and laughter—moments that last Forever. The mighty Wagons of the Dark Carnival creak and moan as they reawaken and roll on. Listen closely and you will hear... the call... of the Butterfly. The Juggalo Nation will Rise! Tickets and more information coming your way soon… Whoop whoop!,” the message concludes.

