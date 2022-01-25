Reddit Is Down and the Internet Doesn’t Know What to Do

Reddit is down and the internet doesn’t really know what to do with itself. Monday afternoon, the popular message board website started experiencing outages across the world. A few minutes later and widespread outages were being reported, and the site remains down as of this writing.

Reddit’s incident report site noted the site began investigating an issue and subsequently identified it as of 6:58 p.m. Eastern time. According to the site, “a fix is being implemented.” That still hasn’t stopped the masses from taking to social media to talk about the outage, which has caused the site to briefly trend on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Waiting

https://twitter.com/NicoleB365/status/1485769803587633158?s=20

Big Mad

https://twitter.com/1amsanch0/status/1485764962609811456?s=20

Lunchtime

https://twitter.com/spacegirlapollo/status/1485767237432590337?s=20

Juicy

https://twitter.com/SK0J0H/status/1485763526610333702?s=20

Stressed

https://twitter.com/lovesickjisoo/status/1485766293131202560?s=20

Bittersweet

https://twitter.com/insolerandy/status/1484292310858801157?s=20

True Crime

https://twitter.com/courts1220/status/1485769541993086986?s=20

*****

Cover photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images