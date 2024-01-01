Jeremy Renner Opens up About His Recovery One Year After His Snow Plow Accident

On New Year's Day 2023, Jeremy Renner suffered a nearly fatal snowplow accident. One year later, he's opening up about his recovery and releasing new music inspired by the process. Renner appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. In addition to speaking about his new music, he also touched on what kept him going during a tumultuous year. "I think it's just I'm so blessed that I had so many things to live for, brother," Renner says. "I have a giant family. I have a 10-year-old daughter. I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would have passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for."

Renner continues, "I'm also a pretty stubborn S.O.B., you know? There's a lot for me to have to fight for, and recovery, for me, was just a one-way road in my mind and my recovery became relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter, and to all those that I really effected, like my poor nephew who was was there with me on that. I gave him images, you know, that he could never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him, and with that, it's like, I never thought about my own physical ailments or my own pain or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road to recovery was a mental attitude, and that was to get better, and there was no option other than that. I still work hard every day, and I thank god that I have a lot to fight for, and I couldn't be more blessed to share my life with the depths of love from my family and how everybody supported me the last year."

Renner also mentioned his upcoming return to work. Filming on Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 begins this month.

"It's been a really wonderfully busy year, and I think I am ready, and think I'm strong enough," Renner says. "We will see. I literally go back in a week. I will be doing my best, trying my hardest."

What happened in Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident?

Renner's accident involved the actor getting pulled beneath a snowplow. According to a police report, Renner dismounted the vehicle after I began sliding out of control toward his nephew, attempting to divert its direction when the emergency device didn't engage.

According to a police statement about the incident released on January 25, 2023, "The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," it continues. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully." After that, the Snowcat rolled over him and he received significant injuries. "The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

Mayor of Kingstown is streaming now on Paramount+. Renner's new single, "Wait," is streaming now.