Jeremy Renner Teases New Music Inspired By His Snowplow Accident Recovery

This year has been pretty noteworthy for actor Jeremy Renner, after the Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown star was caught in a snowplow accident in January. Renner has been vocal about his road to recovery since the ordeal occurred — and we now know one way he is channeling his emotions about it. On Monday, Renner announced Love and Titanium, a new collection of music inspired by the accident. Although Renner did not confirm a release date for the EP — or if he’ll actually release the music to the public — he did tease that he hopes to at some date. The title Love and Titanium is a reference to a phrase Renner said during his interview with Diane Sawyer earlier this year, telling the anchor, “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

“A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year. “Love and Titanium” has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create,” Renner’s post reads. “I hope I get the courage to share with you all. #loveandtitanium @wafanasieff @leeannajamesmusic @bsamzmusic @jasonmater @jeffbonilla”

When Did Jeremy Renner’s Accident Occur?

A police statement that was released on January 25th outlined the specifics of what happened in Renner’s accident, which occurred on January 1, 2023, after the emergency break on the snowplow he was riding did not work. When Renner’s nephew was in the line of it, Renner jumped into action to save him, and accidentally got crushed.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the report read. “Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

“Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew),” it continues. “He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.” After that, the Snowcat rolled over him and he received significant injuries. “The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

What Is Jeremy Renner’s New TV Show?

Renner most recently made an appearance in the Disney+ reality show Rennervations, which was filmed before his accident and debuted on the streaming service earlier this year. Announced back in February of 2022, Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner said about the series. “But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

