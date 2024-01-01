Jeremy Renner Releases New Single Wait

The Avengers star said this fall that he has written a number of songs inspired by his snowplow accident last year.

Marvel star Jeremy Renner today shared his latest song, the single "Wait," on music platforms across the internet. Ringing in the new year with a new tune, the actor is bouncing back from the New Years Day accident that took him out of the public eye for much of 2023. The star has been making some of his first public appearances in a while, and a return to music shows that things are headed in the right direction for the Hawkeye and Avengers actor.

Back in October, Renner announced Love and Titanium, a new collection of music inspired by the accident. Although Renner did not confirm a release date for the EP, he did say that he hopes to release it eventually. Apparently, it's personal enough that he has been struggling with the process a little.

You can get the single on Apple Music here. It's also streaming on all the usual places, with a video on YouTube. You can see the video below.

The title of Love and Titanium is a reference to a phrase Renner said during his interview with Diane Sawyer lat year, telling the reporter, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

"A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year. Love and Titanium has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create," Renner wrote to social media. "I hope I get the courage to share with you all."

A police statement released weeks after the incident outlined the details. He was injured on January 1, 2023, after the emergency brake on the snowplow he was riding did not work. When Renner's nephew was in the line of it, Renner jumped into action to save him, and accidentally got crushed.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read in part. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

Renner's music career started years ago, and has been an occasional extra piece of his celebrity and artistic expression. The biggest thing that has happened with it, apart from Renner promoting it on late night shows and the like, was that one of his songs turned up in an episode of The Umbrella Academy.