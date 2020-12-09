Kellogg's Releasing Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops Cereal Bars

✖

Two of Kellogg's most iconic cereal brands are joining the cereal bar game. Geared towards those who want to eat cereal on the run, the cereal maker unveiled Tuesday morning it's releasing both Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal bars in the coming weeks. Using real pieces of the beloved cereals, the bars are essentially Rice Krispies treats but with Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops in place of the Rice Crispies. Each bar is equal to half a serving of cereal, according to a release distributed by the company.

"At Kellogg's, we're always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our fans desire, and we know breakfast isn't the only time people munch on cereal," Kellogg brand marketing director Sarah Reinecke said in the statement. "Whether you're a cereal-loving kid or just a kid at heart, Kellogg's® Cereal Bars offer a whole new way to enjoy Kellogg's® Froot Loops® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® on the go, wherever your day takes you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting)

Both bars will be available in six, 18, and 36-count boxes at most national retailers at some point in December.

The cereal bars announcement comes on the heels of another new cereal announcement the company unveiled on Monday. Then, Kellogg unveiled it's growing its Raisin Bran line with the addition of Kellogg's Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey. "Featuring the Kellogg’s Raisin Bran ingredients you know and love — hearty bran flakes and juicy raisins — now paired with crisp, whole-grain toasted oats and a touch of real honey," a statement the company provided to ComicBook.com read.