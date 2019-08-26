KFC Now Has Mac & Cheese Bowls

When the fast-food world starts to settle, KFC winds up and throws a stone at it. Starting Monday, August 26th, the fast-food joint will be offering Mac & Cheese Bowls and suddenly, we just got really hungry. Using their legendary Mac & Cheese as a base, the new Bowl offering also includes Popcorn Chicken before being topped with a delectable Three-Cheese Blend. The Famous Bowl-spinoffs will be a part of the chain’s ever-popular $5 Fill Up product line.

“Mac and Cheese has a cult-like following, and bowl food is a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon,” KFC US chief marketer Andrea Zahumensky said in a press release. “So, it made perfect sense to call up a favorite side dish to the big leagues, in a way that only we could, with Mac and Cheese Bowls.”

If you’re looking for a little spice in your life, the Mac & Cheese Bowls are offered in a “Spicy” option, which sees the Popcorn Chicken tossed in KFC’s house Nashville Hot Sauce. KFC’s official description of the new product offering can be found below.

“Arriving just in time for “back to school” season, the new Mac & Cheese Bowl $5 Fill Up comes complete with a medium drink and chocolate chip cookie. It’s an abundant, convenient, filling and affordable meal that’s a perfect grab-n-go dinner (or lunch!) for the whole family for just $5 (price and participation may vary; tax extra). In addition to Mac & Cheese Bowls, KFC offers a full line up of $5 Fill Ups, featuring KFC’s world famous fried chicken, Pot Pies and Famous Bowls.”

