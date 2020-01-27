Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Mourned by Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson

Morbius star Tyrese Gibson is among the numerous celebrities paying tribute to late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died at the age of 41 Sunday in a helicopter crash. Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among a reported nine victims in the crash that occurred in Calabasas, California. Gibson paid his respects to the Bryant family across multiple Instagram posts, urging fans and followers to pray for the victims and their families.

“I don’t know what to do with this please God make this stop please God!!!!!! To all of my prayer warriors please write OUT and make it as long as needed pray for Kobe’s wife and his family….. And everyone’s family that was lost today,” Gibson wrote in the first of several tributes published on Instagram. “41 man of God, husband, father and earth shifter … prayer warriors go ALL OUT cause we all need to hear from the lord right now right now right now!!!!!!!!”

In a separate post, Gibson noted his similarities with Bryant, who was born in 1978 and fathered four daughters. The actor also remembered the loss of friend and Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker, who died in a single-car crash in 2013, and 2 Fast 2 Furious director John Singleton, who passed away from a stroke at the age of 51 in 2019.

“This all happened 6 mins from my house, this is all hitting different – Paul Walker 40, John Singleton 51 if you have never committed your life to Christ this is the moment right now….. I am completely depending on Jesus to HEAL and RESTORE,” reads a post accompanied by multiple pictures of Bryant and Gianna. “Vanessa Bryant and the kids I hope and I pray that the the lord Jesus Christ invade your home and your heart and create comforts in your discomfort, an elevated level of covering over your mind, traumas and shock…… I posted about Paul and John and Lashawn Daniels cause this all happened SO fast, so abrupt and so tragically we are all back here in this place again…… This vulnerable place….. Please God give us clarity, heal our hearts and unleash your love and restoration!!!!!!!!!!! Prayers for the Bryant’s omg I’m so sorry about this all.”

Gibson’s multiple posts honoring the Bryants follow:

