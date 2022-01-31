Krispy Kreme Introduces 4 New Doughnuts for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Krispy Kreme wants everyone to feel the love with four new doughnuts for the holiday and a custom dozen box that features built-in valentines. Beginning today, Monday, January 31st, the legendary doughnut chain is offering their new Valentine’s Day Collection, four doughnut new doughnut designs that are filled with beloved flavor combinations and also feature Krispy Kreme’s new Valentine’s Day mascots—an adorable bear and his best bee buddy. The doughnuts will be available for a limited time in participating shops across the U.S.

The Beary Best Valentine Doughnut is arguably the most adorable of the new doughnuts as it is dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles and decorated like a teddy bear with Chocolate Kreme and icing. The Bee Mine Doughnut features Strawberries & Kreme filling and is dipped in red icing and decorated with pink icing and a bee sugar piece. For the cookie lovers, there’s the Cookie to My Kreme Doughnut which is filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in white icing, decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle, and topped with a confetti heart sprinkle blend. The last of the four new doughnuts is the My Batter Half Doughnut, which is filled with cake batter, dipped in pink icing, and decorated with heart sprinkles.

As for the custom dozen box, it features two perforated, pop-out valentines which feature the brand’s Valentine’s Day bear and bee. The box makes it easy for doughnut fans to not only share the sweetness of doughnuts, but also some kind words as well.

“It’s been rough lately. Sharing a little love goes a long way. We want to offer everyone a sweet, simple way to do just that,” chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Dave Skena said in a statement. “And don’t worry, we took care of the Valentine’s Day cards, too. They’re built right into the box.”

The new Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day collection is available starting Monday, January 31st at participating locations across the U.S. and will be available for a limited time. They are available for pick up or deliver via Krispy Kreme’s website and app.

What do you think about Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Collection? Which doughnut are you most excited to try? Let us know your thoughts about this and all things snack-related in the comment section!