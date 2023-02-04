Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child

Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.

Harington told Fallon that his son is "about to get the shock of his life." Harington explained, "Which is that he's about to get a brother or sister." He added, "I'm terrified ... You know, with the first baby you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months – well, the man is anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick." You can watch the interview below:

Is a Jon Snow Spinoff Happening?

The first official Game of Thrones fan convention took place in December and featured many stars from both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. During the event, HBO released a recap video about Jon Snow and Harington attended the con, so many fans suspected that he would officially announce the Jon Snow spinoff series that was revealed to be in development last year. However, Harington did not officially announce his return to the role, but his comments about the series finale raised some eyebrows.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done," said Harington (via EW). "The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting," Harington added. "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like... I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay," he said.



Congrats to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie!