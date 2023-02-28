Keke Palmer Gives Birth to First Child

Keke Palmer is now a first-time mother, giving birth to a baby boy a few days ago. The actress shared the wonderful news on her Instagram account on Monday, stating she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson have been parents for a full 48 hours. Fans discovered Palmer was pregnant during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in December, when she unveiled her baby bump during her opening monologue. The 29-year-old Palmer was obviously several months pregnant in December, and now she and Jackson have welcomed Leodis Andrellton Jackson into the world and their growing family.

"Hey Son!!!!" Keke Palmer wrote in an Instagram post before going through a checklist of items she wanted to get off her chest. "1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God! 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. 'I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha 5. I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭" She then noted how Baby Leo was born during Black History Month, and also has a name to match. The slideshow of photos show Palmer and Jackson in the hospital, as well as closeup photos of Baby Leo.

Keke Palmer Launches Twitch Channel

The latest celebrity to join Twitch is Nope actress Keke Palmer under the username of itskekebabii. Palmer has spoken at great length about her love for EA's The Sims, and is now allowing people to come watch her play the game. Keke Palmer started her first stream of The Sims 4 on Twitch February 3rd and had already amassed over 13k followers. Her stream had some technical difficulties since she was learning the ropes of the whole process, but the content was very entertaining. Some viewers clipped out moments from the stream and shared them online, such as a moment where two of her sims got into a big fight, leaving one a bit embarrassed and trying to play it cool after getting absolutely pummeled. Keke Palmer's commentary over all of this was simply delightful and it sounds like she will be doing this more in the future.

Whether or not Keke Palmer will play anything other than The Sims remains to be seen. That seems to be the main thing she's into, but perhaps EA will leverage this into the marketing for The Sims 5, which is currently in the works. That game is still expected to be years away, so it may be a while before anything like that even happens.

Photo credit via Kevin Winter/Getty Images