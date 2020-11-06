Luke, Liam, and Chris Hemsworth Reunite to Celebrate Luke's 40th Birthday in New Pic

✖

The three Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Liam, and Luke, all gathered together yesterday to mark a special occasion, the birthday of the eldest of their Australian actor clan. The Hunger Games star (Liam) paid tribute to his family by revealing a photo of all three of the actors together for a celebration. "Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke!" Liam wrote of his Westworld star sibling. "You’ve been a wonderful brother all these years. I’ve taught you well...the rest is up to u. Love ya Luke!" Thor himself can be seen in the background as well as the Hemsworths.....assembled. See the photo for yourself below.

Luke Hemsworth, freshly over the hill, will seemingly return for the fourth season of HBO's Westworld, his character Ashley Stubbs having last been seen in a bathtub full of ice as Jeffrey Wright's Bernard worked to keep him alive. It's unclear what role he'll play in the next batch of episodes though as the actor recently revealed that the plans for his character in season three were radically altered after he suffered an injury.

"At the time, I didn’t [enjoy my choreography] because I’d ruptured my bicep. My bicep had actually snapped off the bone," Hemsworth explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "So the first fight scene with the guys in the hallway was done when I hadn’t had surgery at that stage. And then, I think when I did the one with Evan, I had had surgery. So my left arm was completely incapacitated in both fights. If you watch early in that first hallway fight, I get shot in the left arm and then I never use that arm again. So that was something we worked into the story."

Hemsworth continued, "I had to make a very sheepish call to production and say, 'I’ve done this really stupid thing. What are we going to do?' And then, all those fears and anxieties go through your head of, “Well, that’s it for me. I’m going to get fired.” But they were very, very concerned and very willing to work that into the story and make something of it. And [“The Winter Line" director] Richard J. Lewis actually said, 'Ah, it’s better in the end.' He said, 'The fight was great. You did it one-handed and it looked better than it would’ve looked two-handed.' So yeah, it was nice to be able to use that misfortune in a good way. But it was a hell of a recovery and I don’t wish it upon anyone."

The actor said it was unclear to him if he would be back for the fourth season, but considering no stone is left unturned on the show it seems likely.

(Cover photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)