Madonna Biopic Starring Ozark's Julia Garner Reportedly Scrapped

The buzzed-about biopic surrounding Madonna might not be coming to fruition after all. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the untitled film is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The film was set to be directed by Madonna herself, with Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner expected to star. The film was set to be produced by Amy Pascal, with its narrative ending on the 1990 "Blonde Ambition" tour. Reports are indicating that the film has fallen out of development because Madonna will now be focusing on a career-spanning world tour this year, which was announced last week and quickly sold out in multiple cities.

Garner was cast in the role following a series of grueling auditions that reportedly also included Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday), and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown). According to reports from last year, the audition process included 11-hour choreography sessions with Madonna herself, as well as singing auditions.

Why is Madonna directing her own biopic?

While the idea of Madonna helming her own biopic might be seen as unconventional, the singer/actress has been vocal about wanting to approach her project in the right away.

"I've had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film," Madonna previously told Variety. "It was also a preemptive strike, because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one's going to tell my story but me.'… I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I've been whittling away at it, but it's like hacking off my limbs."

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement when the project was announced. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

"This movie is an absolute labor of love for me," Pascal added. "I have known Madonna since we made 'A League of Their Own' together, and I can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal."

