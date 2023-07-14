Mall of America Debuting Haunted Attraction This Halloween

The Mall of America, the largest shopping complex in North America, 2023 will see the launch of a 45,000-square-foot haunted attraction this fall, launching on September 15 and running through Halloween. The experience, which will be "story-based and immersive, is titled "Onionhead's Revenge" and hails from American Monsters, one of the most popular creators of large-scale haunted features in the country. Tickets will go on sale next month.

Onionhead's Revenge is no simple haunted house, either; the attraction, which will be located on the south end of the mall's second level, will also feature specialty bars with themed cocktails and food, according to an announcement on the mega-mall's website.

"We are thrilled to partner with the leaders in the haunt themed entertainment industry to open a first-of-its-kind Halloween attraction," said Chris Grap, Vice President of Experiential, Mall of America, in a statement. "American Monsters will bring to life their creative and terrifying concepts, turning nightmares into reality. Opening an elevated haunt experience in addition to our exceptional seasonal festivities will make Mall of America the perfect destination for Halloween enthusiasts."

"More than a great haunt, this is truly an exciting night out. After a shot of Liquid Courage, guests will step inside a world of creepy Louisiana bayous and graveyards, to come face-to-face with supernatural terror and a creature out for revenge," said Charlotte Huggins, CEO of American Monsters. "We are excited to bring our chilling story to guests at Mall of America, the Midwest epicenter of entertainment."

Here's how Mall of America describes the experience:

The 45,000 square feet of terror will feature elaborate set designs with unexpected thrills around every corner. The intricate detail and one-of-a-kind offerings, such as specialty bars with themed cocktails and food, will create a haunt experience like no other. Many times, inclement weather takes a toll on Halloween celebrations. However, Mall of America provides a unique option with the entire attraction being indoors leaving guests only shivering in fear and not from the cold.

This story-based, immersive Halloween haunt brings together dozens of live scare-actors and legendary creatures in terrifyingly evocative sets, combined with media-based scare moments, theatrical lighting, special effects, and an original soundtrack that will transport guests into a never-before-experienced realm of horror.