Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne Involved in Scary Altercation With Paparazzi

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne both starred in Suicide Squad in 2016, and they have remained close friends. It was reported today by TMZ that the duo was eating in Buenos Aires, Argentina when they were "thrust into a dangerous situation." According to the report, the incident led to a paparazzi photographer going to the police, alleging assault. Sources informed TMZ that Robbie and Delevingne were leaving Patagonia Sur in the La Boca neighborhood this morning when an Uber pickup went wrong...

The report states that a paparazzi photographer rushed Robbie and Delevingne as they were getting into their car. TMZ says the photographer was "aggressive" and "intruding in their space," which led to the driver of the Uber pulling away while Robbie was halfway in the car. It's being reported that Robbie had to jump out of the moving vehicle to avoid serious injury. Meanwhile, Delevingne was fully in the car as it drove away. This apparently led to the photographer snapping more photos of Robbie as she was on the ground, which caused friends of the Oscar-nominated actor to intervene.

According to Infobae, the photographer, Pedro Alberto Orquera, ended up with a broken arm and a bloody scalp after Robbie's friends allegedly beat him. The two friends in question are reportedly being detained and have been identified as Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei Mac Namara Callum. TMZ claims the two men are not bodyguards. Currently, it's unclear if anyone involved has been booked by the police. TMZ has reached out to reps for both Robbie and Delevingne, but they have not gotten a response. At the time of this writing, nothing about the incident has been confirmed by those reportedly involved.

Robbie has been busy filming Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which has had its own problem with paparazzi. Many photos have leaked from the movie's set, and Robbie recently called the leaked images "mortifying." Robbie was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Barbie and David O. Russell's Amsterdam. Fallon showed Robbie one of the set photos of herself and Ryan Gosling, which led to her commenting on the insecure feelings it brought up.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," Robbie said. "We look like we're laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside." She lamented how "this is the most humiliating moment of my life."

We hope Robbie and Delevingne are remaining safe after today's incident.