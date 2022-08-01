Snickers to Release Green Candy Bars for Halloween

The calendar officially reads August, which means fall is right around the corner. In turn, spooky season will soon start and the country's leading candy companies are getting ready for Halloween. This week Mars unveiled its new offerings for the season, including Snickers and Twix bars filled with green goo.

No, the candy isn't really filled with go per se, but the nougat and cookies have been colored green on the Snickers and Twix, respectively. In addition to the two candy bar offerings, Mars is also releasing a "Mad Scientist Mix" of M&M's, which will include the brands three most popular varieties all mixed into a single bag — milk chocolate, peanut butter, and peanut.

"As an authority on Halloween, Mars is committed to inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our fans – and that includes delivering our classic treats with a seasonal twist," Mars Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel said in a press release. "From the candy dish to trick-or-treating, we have no doubt fans will delight in Mars' seasonal offerings as we look forward another fantastic Halloween season."

Interestingly enough Hershey CEO Michele Buck, one of Mars' main competitors in the marketplace, announced in July that she expects the industry to suffer through a candy shortage throughout the season because of supply chain issues.

"Given many of our everyday and seasonal products are made on the same line, we have needed to balance production over the past several months to improve everyday on-shelf availability and build seasonal inventory at the same time," she added. "While this will likely result in second half seasonal share pressures, we expect our everyday share trends to remain strong behind higher inventory levels and more advertising and merchandising. As we head into next year with healthier inventory levels and more capacity, we believe we will be well positioned to meet consumer demand across our everyday and seasonal portfolios."

Hershey's line of candy include the self-titled chocolate bars, Hershey's Kisses, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kats, and Almond Joys amongst others.

"That was a choice that we needed to make," she added. "We had opportunity to deliver more Halloween, but we weren't able to supply that. We were really producing-we begin producing Halloween back in the Spring, and that's really when we needed to make these key decisions on what we were going to produce. So, trade-off to make, we feel really good about having high single digit growth, but we also feel good about as we get into the future, being able to have more capacity to really fulfill more of the demand that we see during the seasons"