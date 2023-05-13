Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Is Working on a New Superhero Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise Hollywood has ever seen, and one of its main architects is working on starting another superhero world. Friday, David Maisel unveiled the Ekos Universe, something he hopes will take place over several mediums. Owned by Maisel's Mythos Studios, the Ekos Universe is aiming to be a shared universe across film, television, and video games based on previously unpublished art from the late Michael Turner.

"In a time when there are so many great films exploring the wonder and awe of multiverses and galaxies, Ekos will focus on the wonder and awe of this planet," Maisel told THR of the scope of the new superhero universal.

Though based on Turner's Ekos comic first released in 2003, the story won't follow a similar plot and instead, just use its characters. Most notably, Turner's characters rarely interacted with each other despite being in the same universe. That will already change when it comes to the Ekos World. No exact projects, such as solo films or team-ups, were included with the studio's initial announcement.

In addition to Maisel, the new company has found some heavyweight investors in billionaires Ron Burkle, Nicolas Berggruen, and Jim Breyer. Hybe, the South Korea-based record label behind K-pop sensation BTS, is also a major backer of the project. Maisel has also formed an advisory group that includes former Marvel editor-in-chief Joe Quesada and former Marvel Studios executive Jeremyh Latcham.

Who is David Maisel?

Long before the days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Maisel was the first to pitch the idea of superhero movies to then-Marvel boss Avi Arad. What followed next was the reinvention of modern superhero cinema and inevitably, the introduction of the MCU.

"In the multiverse where I don't come up with the idea in a weekend in 2003 for Marvel making its own movies and mixing its characters together – there's never an MCU," Maisel added in his chat with the trade. "I view it as a relay race. It was Stan creating the characters, me coming up with my idea of Marvel making its own films and mixing its characters, launching this new Marvel Studios with Iron Man, and selling to Disney, and then me handing the baton to Kevin – and him doing a great job producing the films since then."