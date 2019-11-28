McDonald’s Bacon BBQ Burger Now Available Nationwide

Bacon makes everything better and now, McDonald’s fans are able to enjoy that bacon-based happiness in the fast food chain’s new Bacon BBQ Burger. According to Chewboom, McDonald’s has officially launched the new menu offering at participating locations nationwide just a week after the burger started appearing in some locations in Florida, Texas, New York, Vermont, California, and Georgia.

According to the report, the new Bacon BBQ Burger contains a quarter-pound beef patty cooked when ordered that is then topped with applewood-smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce, cheese, and crispy fried onion strings all on an artisan roll. McDonald’s is also offering a Double Bacon BBQ Burger, just in case one patty just isn’t enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the Bacon BBQ Burger sounds familiar, that’s because elements of it are familiar. McDonald’s previously had a Signature Crafted Recipes lineup that offered a Sweet BBQ Bacon burger for customers looking for a more upscale, premium burger offering. The menu was phased out earlier this year in favor of the chain’s new Quarter Pounder menu, a menu that offers a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Bacon as well as a Quarter Pounder Deluxe in addition to the classic Quarter Pounder offerings.

As for the new Bacon BBQ Burger, those looking to try this latest burger offering from the Golden Arches will want to do so sooner rather than later. According to McDonald’s official product listing for the burger, it will be available for a limited time only. Maybe that will make it an attractive offering for those paying McDonald’s a visit for the Thanksgiving holiday. The restaurant chain is among those that will be open for business during the holiday, along with a number of other fast food restaurants and others. If you’re looking for a list of restaurants open for Thanksgiving, we’ve put together a handy guide here.

Will you be giving the Bacon BBQ Burger a try? How about the Double Bacon BBQ Burger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!