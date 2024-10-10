How to Get McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac and Boo Buckets

It’s the chicken sandwich everyone is clucking about: the McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac. After McDonald’s secretly introduced the re-imagined take on its signature burger at the McDonnell’s pop-up by the LA-based Chain restaurant over the weekend, the fast food chain is making its newest menu item — which features two chicken Big Mac patties, Big Mac sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles on a sesame seed bun — available to consumers in the U.S. for the first time.



Along with the new twist on a classic favorite, McDonald’s is bringing back the fan-favorite Boo Buckets for Halloween 2024. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about when you can get the Happy Meal Boo Buckets and the new McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac before it flies the coop.









Is the Chicken Big Mac real?



The McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac is no yolk. After making appearances on McDonald’s menus around the world and then popping up as “The Chicken Sandwich” at B.J. Novak and Tim Hollingworth’s “McDonnell’s” pop-up for one day only, McDonald’s is giving its customers in the United States a chance to chick out the Chicken Big Mac.



When Can I Get the McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac?



Starting October 10, U.S. fans can order the McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac on the McDonald’s app and at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Does the Chicken Big Mac End?



McDonald’s hasn’t said how long the Chicken Big Mac will be available at its restaurants — only that the new sandwich is a “limited time offer” that will eventually cross the road.





How Much is the New Chicken Big Mac?



The Chicken Big Mac costs $5.19 for the individual sandwich, $8.89 for a medium size meal (with medium french fries and medium drink), or $9.59 for the large size meal (with large french fries and large drink).



What’s in the Chicken Big Mac?



The McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac ingredients include “two juicy tempura chicken patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles on that signature sesame seed bun,” according to Mickey D’s. There are 700 calories in a Chicken Big Mac from McDonald’s.



What Is Big Mac Sauce?



McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce, also known as “secret sauce,” is a creamy, zesty, and savory sauce that tops the McDonald’s Big Mac beef hamburger — and now the Chicken Big Mac. The Big Mac Sauce recipe is a secret, but the ingredients include sweet relish, onion powder, garlic powder, spices, salt, sugar, caramel coloring, and extractives of paprika.



McDonald’s Boo Buckets 2024 Release Date



The new Boo Buckets will return to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide on October 15. For 2024, the nostalgic pails are getting a refresh: the new Monster Happy Meal Boo Buckets designs come in the colors white, orange, green, and brand-new blue. Fans can customize and dress up their Monster Boo Bucket pails with themed stickers (included with purchase).



How Much Is a Boo Bucket at McDonald’s?



The McDonald’s Boo Bucket is a Halloween edition of the Happy Meal, which means you’ll pay the cost of a regular Happy Meal. Prices: Hamburger Happy Meal ($5.28), 4 Piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal ($5.58), 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal ($6.18).



“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA. “By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we’re bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants.”