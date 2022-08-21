McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Goes Viral Ahead of US Release
Earlier this year, McDonald's limited time offering of a Chicken Big Mac went over incredibly well at locations in the United Kingdom. It was so popular, in fact, the sandwich was sold out less than two weeks after it was first made available. Now, the chain will begin testing the same item in the United States at select locations in Miami. The announcement from the company has fast-food fiends raving about the move, causing the sandwich to become a trending topic across social media.
"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love. And starting later this month, at select Miami restaurants, we're testing a new twist on an old favorite: the Chicken Big Mac," one spokesperson for the chain told TODAY.
"This sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite," they continued. "While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Yes Please
prevnext
Chicken Big Mac? Okay. I’d hit that.— No 1 important (@DJNickKnock) August 21, 2022
Oh Poop
prevnext
They are testing a chicken big mac? OHH SHIT— Dr. Rod P.H.D. in Scatalogical Communication (@RodT3) August 20, 2022
Thank You!
prevnext
McDonald’s is testing a chicken Big Mac.
Thank you.— Nerdy Addict © ℗ ® (@Nerdy_Addict) August 19, 2022
You Win Some, You Lose Some
prevnext
Me: Corporations have way too much power.— Matt Fantone (@Fantone) August 21, 2022
Also me: Yo, can I get a medium Chicken Big Mac meal with a Coke? https://t.co/daj1xvpuYV
All the Attention
prevnext
So I’m hearing McDonalds is testing a Chicken Big Mac??? You have my attention!!! 👀👀👀👀— The Man About Tech (@Vyyyper) August 20, 2022
Brilliant
prevnext
I don’t eat meat. But if I did. @McDonalds this is brilliant. A chicken Big Mac. pic.twitter.com/5xrXZenJya— Mark (@Tough2TalkHost) August 21, 2022
Nightmare
prev
Update: it was HORRIBLE. It’s like they took two of their chicken nugs, made them bigger and stuffed them in instead of the meat, it was a NIGHTMARE @McDonalds #Norway #ChickenBigMac pic.twitter.com/uT77vGY1vv— Danielle Radin (@danielleradin) August 17, 2022