McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Goes Viral Ahead of US Release

Earlier this year, McDonald's limited time offering of a Chicken Big Mac went over incredibly well at locations in the United Kingdom. It was so popular, in fact, the sandwich was sold out less than two weeks after it was first made available. Now, the chain will begin testing the same item in the United States at select locations in Miami. The announcement from the company has fast-food fiends raving about the move, causing the sandwich to become a trending topic across social media.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love. And starting later this month, at select Miami restaurants, we're testing a new twist on an old favorite: the Chicken Big Mac," one spokesperson for the chain told TODAY.

"This sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite," they continued. "While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.