McDonald's Franchises Vow to Fix Ice Cream Machines After Tracking App Goes Viral

McDonald’s franchises are going to fix the ice cream machines nationwide after an app showed fans how many of them were down across the country. McBroken was the talk of social media a few weeks ago when Rashiq Zahid showed the world how the fast-food giant’s supply chain functioned. The app basically ordered ice cream to show you a live-action map of which machines were down. It was wild to look at and some of the higher-ups at the company took notice of the project. McDonald’s VP of Communications David Tovar penned a tweet about the app. He said, “Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks! We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will."

Tyler Gamble, of the corporation’s National Supply Leadership Council equipment team, had to respond to the increased attention. He’s also a franchisee and told the crowd at the annual National Owners Association meeting that there had to be changes.

Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks! We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will. — David Tovar (@dwtovar) October 23, 2020

"I will not feel that my tenure as your equipment lead has been a success unless we find a way to ensure that McDonald's is no longer the butt of the joke, even with their own social media team,” Gamble said according to Business Insider.

Rashiq described the project in their own words, “I reverse engineered McDonald's internal ordering API and I'm currently placing an order for a mc sundae every minute at every McDonald's location in the US to figure out which ones have a broken ice cream machine.”

“I reverse-engineered McDonald's internal api and I'm currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald's in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine… I'm sorry McDonald's data analyst I'm afraid I'm ruining your entire mobile conversion metrics for my own personal amusement,” they added on Twitter.

