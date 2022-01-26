McDonald’s To Offer Four Hacked Menu Items For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is one of the most popular fast-food joints in all of the land, and the chain’s secret menu has been a thing of legend. After years of patiently waiting and consistent persuasion, the chain announced Wednesday it will soon offer four “menu hacks” as regular menu items for a limited time.

In total, four different concoctions will be available beginning January 31st: the Hash Brown McMuffin, Crunchy Double, Surf + Turf, and Land, Air, & Sea Burger. The first takes you standard Sausage McMuffin with Egg and adds a hashbrown on top in one convenient breakfast sandwich.

The Crunchy Double is a bit more adventurous, taking McDonald’s classic Double Cheeseburger and adding an order of six-piece McNuggets under the bottom patty. The sandwich then has BBQ sauce added to the pickles on top. The Surf + Turf sandwich is a mashup of a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish while the Land, Air, & Sea burger has a whole lot going on. Using a Big Mac as its base, the Land, Air, & Sea sandwich then adds a McChicken and Filet-O-Fish on top of everything else.

“From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald’s order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’ — the menu belongs to our fans,” McDonald’s marketing VP Jennifer Healan said in a press release. “We’re excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus. I personally can’t wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK.”

The launch is also coinciding with a substantial influencer-based marketing campaign, featuring cross-promotions with four TikTok-based “foodie” content creators. You should also start seeing TV commercials in support of the “hacked” campaign beginning on January 31st. The four items will be available then at participating locations as supplies last.

Cover photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images