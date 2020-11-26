Transformers Star Megan Fox Files for Divorce

✖

Following the announcement earlier this year that the pair was separating, Transformers star Megan Fox officially filed for divorce from actor Brian Austin Green, with the two having started dating each other in 2004 before getting married in 2010. TMZ claims that Fox is asking for joint custody of their three children and that she wants to terminate the ability for either her or Green to get spousal support. Green reportedly agrees with most of the stipulations of the divorce, with the exception of spousal support remaining a topic yet to be decided. Following their split, Fox is reported to be romantically linked to musical artist Machine Gun Kelly.

Green opened up about the split on his podcast ...With Austin Brian Green earlier this year, detailing a frank conversation she had with him after returning from an overseas production.

"She said, 'I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" Green recalled on the podcast. "I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn't upset at her, because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt."

He continued, "We talked about it some more and we decided, 'You know what, let’s separate for a bit… and so we did.' And people started seeing in the tabloids that I was in Malibu a little more, she was in Calabasas. And things just didn't really change from there and the reality started sinking in of, 'Maybe this is what it is.'"

At the time, Green also noted that the plan was to still function as a family unit, including spending the holidays and vacations together.

"We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me," the actor expressed. "As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll still do family vacations and we'll do holidays with the family and really make that a focus for the kids."

Header photo courtesy of Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images