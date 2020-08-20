Michael Jackson Estate Reportedly Orders Funko To Pull Images Of His Pop! Figures

✖

Funko has brought some of the biggest icons in music, gaming, movies, and comics to their popular POP line, and that included at one point the King of Pop himself Michael Jackson. Funko released 5 different versions of the iconic singer over the years, but it appears not all was gravy between the toymaker and the Michael Jackson estate recently. Sources have told TMZ that attorneys for Jackson's estate notified Funko that it was still using images of the Michael Jackson POPs on its website and since it's been several years since the licensing deal with Jackson's Estate ran out, the estate asked to have them removed.

The licensing deal between the Jackson Estate and Funko ran from 2011 to 2013, and the estate took issue with collectors still being able to access images of the figures in Funko's catalog. Now, the figures were just listed as part of Funko's POP line, as all POPs are once they've been announced, so Funko wasn't actively selling them or acting as if they were still available.

Still, Funko reportedly removed the images and that satisfied the Jackson Estate's claim.

Funko released 5 different POPs of Michael Jackson, including ones based on Bad, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, and one featuring him in a sequined jacket. They aren't in active distribution anymore, so if you do want one you're going to have to hit the secondary market. The good news is that you can still find the Jackson POPs on eBay for not crazy prices if you look around a bit.

Since the Jackson POPs, Funko has created more music icon POPs, including Mariah Carey, Steven Tyler, Britney Spears, Queen, Ozzy Osbourne, Notorious BIG, 2Pac, Alice Cooper, Johnny Cash, and more.

As for what's next, we'll have to wait and see, but it doesn't appear that there will be any other Michael Jackson POPs coming to the line.

