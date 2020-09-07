Monster Cereals Have Started to Appear in Stores As Spooky Season Arrives
The calendar reads September and in a matter of hours, we'll officially be through with Labor Day weekend. That means by most accounts, we'll be heading straight into fall and packing summer up for the year. With the change of seasons also comes a big push in all things fall and Halloween, including — you guessed it — the annual rollout of General Mills' Monster Cereals. Though the cereal-maker has yet to make its annual announcement, cereals have already started to pop up all over the country.
In all pictures shared on social media so far, only the "Big Three" cereals are available — Boo Berry, Count Chocula, and Franken Berry; sorry Fruit Brute and Fruity Yummy Mummy fans. The latter two last appeared in a two-year relaunch in 2013 & 2014.
Count Chocula and Franken Berry first launched Halloween 1971 and 49 years later, remain in production. Boo Berry — a product some cereal fiends consider the first-ever blueberry-flavored cereal on the market — was introduced two years later in 1973. All these years later, and all three cereals are still going strong every Halloween, a staple for any fan of spooky season.
Keep scrolling to see what cereal fans are saying about the finds.
Surprise!
Monster cereals are out!! pic.twitter.com/VtGlI2i4t1— JK (@Mrfurious32821) September 4, 2020
September Is Looking Up
In other news...just ordered 10 boxes of Count Chocula. My September is looking good.— Sean Cullen (@Seanakin) September 1, 2020
No Worries
I just impulse ordered a three pack of the general mills monster cereals and you know what? Good.— R̵͉͂a̷f̵f̷a̴e̷l̴ C̵o̷r̶o̷n̷e̷lli ラファエル・コロネリ (@raffleupagus) September 3, 2020
Officially Halloween
Monster cereals were in the grocery store. It's officially halloween— Mr. Thinking About The Election Makes Me Tired (@ItsPeachum) August 30, 2020
Happy Dance
Got my Count Chocula! (Happy dance)— 🦄⚡️💎💙☯️ Empathetic Golgi Apparatus ☯️ 💙 💎⚡️🦄 (@Empath_g_app) September 5, 2020
Saving Grace
2020 has been tough.
But the monster cereals are in stores now, so there’s that. pic.twitter.com/i535OYpMpL— Timothy Bach (@TDRBach) September 4, 2020
That Time of Year
It’s that time of year.👻 pic.twitter.com/Gs0tYV121C— IAmJillyBean🍻 (@ItIsMsJillyBean) September 2, 2020
Cover photo by Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Cover photo by Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images