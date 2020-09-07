Monster Cereals Have Started to Appear in Stores As Spooky Season Arrives

The calendar reads September and in a matter of hours, we'll officially be through with Labor Day weekend. That means by most accounts, we'll be heading straight into fall and packing summer up for the year. With the change of seasons also comes a big push in all things fall and Halloween, including — you guessed it — the annual rollout of General Mills' Monster Cereals. Though the cereal-maker has yet to make its annual announcement, cereals have already started to pop up all over the country.

In all pictures shared on social media so far, only the "Big Three" cereals are available — Boo Berry, Count Chocula, and Franken Berry; sorry Fruit Brute and Fruity Yummy Mummy fans. The latter two last appeared in a two-year relaunch in 2013 & 2014.

Count Chocula and Franken Berry first launched Halloween 1971 and 49 years later, remain in production. Boo Berry — a product some cereal fiends consider the first-ever blueberry-flavored cereal on the market — was introduced two years later in 1973. All these years later, and all three cereals are still going strong every Halloween, a staple for any fan of spooky season.

