MTN DEW Unveils New Plum-Flavored Soda

The ever-growing stable of MTN DEW flavors is about to add another. Wednesday, the legendary soda brand announced MTN DEW Purple Thunder, the latest flavor to join its lineup. More peculiar yet, the purple nectar is being hailed as a "Berry Plum" flavor, drawing notes from both plums and a multitude of berries.

Those hoping for a wide release might be disappointed to learn this is another one of the soda's store-exclusive flavors. According to a statement released Wednesday morning, MTN DEW Purple Thunder will only be available at Circle K stores in 20-ounce bottles and available as a soft drink at the fountain.

"MTN DEW is on a continuous mission to create the best flavors with the best partners, and we know DEW Nation is going to love the delicious flavor twist of blackberry and plum that PURPLE THUNDER brings to our roster," MTN DEW chief marketer Pat O'Toole said in a press release. "And, there is no better partner than Circle K to bring this awesome flavor to life."

The soda should be popping up at stores immediately, if it hasn't been already. In fact, some DEW drinkers online have even found Purple Thunder at stores other than Circle K. On Reddit, a few eager Purple Thunder purchasers were able to find it at a Holiday Station Stores throughout Minnesota. Both the Circle K and Holiday chains are owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard, a conglomerate with various convenience store holdings around the globe.

"We are thrilled to offer MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER as an exclusive flavor at Circle K," added Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer for Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard. "Everything from the berry flavor to the design was specially created by MTN DEW and Circle K to provide a unique beverage that is sure to bring a new level of fun and flavor to our customers."

Purple Thunder follows in the footsteps of MTN DEW Spark, which was introduced as a gas station exclusive for Speedway stores in the summer of 2019. After successful sales in back-to-back summers, MTN DEW opted to make Spark and MTN DEW Spark Zero Sugar a permanent member of the brand's lineup.