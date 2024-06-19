MTN DEW Releasing Three New Flavors For Summer

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and of course, between that and the summer season being upon us, everyone wants to celebrate — including MTN DEW. The iconic soda brand recently announced that they are releasing three new limited time flavors for the summer, new MTN DEW RED, WHITE, & BLUE. The three varieties are available now at retailers and convenience stores

The three new flavors have actual names outside of their red, white, and blue color. The red flavor is new MTN DEW Star Spangled Splash, described as a "perfect combination of berry flavors in a dazzling red color." The white is Freedom Fusion, "a refreshing lemonade white peach flavor in a frosty white color." And the blue is Liberty Chill, "a blend of 50 flavors to create a bold midnight blue color and berry taste." All three are available in 20 oz bottles and 12 oz cans.

In addition to the new flavors, MTN DEW is also encouraging fans to get outside and celebrate the first day of summer with the first-ever MTN DEW Cooler Quest. The Cooler Quest is an outdoor search where 50 insulated backpack coolers filled with the new MTN DEW flavors and a $250 gift card are hidden across the country for soda fans to find. All fans have to do is be ready on Thursday, June 20th — that's the first official day of summer — to go on a one-day-only outdoor search. Then, head over to this website at 12 pm. PT on June 20th to find the exact GPS coordinates of the 10 locations where the coolers —5 in each location — are waiting to be found.

"There are two things our MTN DEW fans look forward to every summer – new limited-edition flavors and a chance to spend more time outdoors. This year, we decided to give our fans what they want by merging these two passions with this latest MTN DEW offering that's bound to fuel their outdoor adventures," said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at MTN DEW.

The Red, White, and Blue MTN DEW flavors are just the latest new limited releases from the brand. Earlier this year, MTN DEW released two new Baja Blast flavors, Point Break Punch and Laguna Lemonade. The two flavors are limited time offerings that are available while supplies last over the summer months. Regular Baja Blast remains available bottled and canned for the remainder of 2024 for its 20th anniversary.