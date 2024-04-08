MTN DEW Giving Away Free Pitch Black (but There's a Catch)

MTN DEW Pitch Black is one of the most beloved flavors of the citrus soda, and it's achieved cult status since its removal as a permanent flavor years ago. Since then, the purple nectar has made a few returns throughout the years and now, it's coming back at least one more time. Monday, DEW executives announced a new batch of MTN DEW Pitch Black is being bottled to use as giveaways for pictures taken of the Great North American Eclipse.

Beginning immediately, fans should get ready to take their best picture of the darkness created by the solar totality. For those wanting a chance to win some MTN DEW Pitch Black, you'll need to upload the pictures to X—the social media platform formerly known as Twitter—by tagging @MountainDew and using both the #MTNDEWPitchBlack and #Sweepstakes hashtags. Contest entries will be accepted until April 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

What is a solar eclipse?

In short, it's when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, blocking out much of the light it provides Earth.

"A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun," NASA says of the event. "People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon's shadow completely covers the Sun – known as the path of totality – will experience a total solar eclipse. The sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people along the path of totality will see the Sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun."

The space agency adds, "Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico's Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PDT. The path of the eclipse continues from Mexico, entering the United States in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. The eclipse will exit continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 p.m. NDT."