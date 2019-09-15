Oreo Launches New Mystery Flavor and Guessing It Could Win You $50,000

Oreos come in a lot of flavors. Tang-flavored Oreos are a thing in Dubai. Maple Creme Oreos are here for fall, a cool weather counterpoint to the pumpkin spice everything wave that shows up each year. There’s even the return of Peppermint Bark Oreos on the horizon, not to mention the other flavor varieties cookie-loving consumers can find on the shelves of their local stores. But on Monday, September 16th, a new Mystery Oreo will debut nationwide and it’s a guessing game that could have a major payoff for one fan. $50,000 to be exact.

According to Chew Boom, the Mystery Oreo will look exactly like the classic with the chocolate cookie and a white creme filling, but the flavor of that creme is where the mystery lies. Fans who try the cookies are invited to visit MysteryOREO.com through November 10, 2019 and enter their guess for what the mystery flavor is. Each correct guess becomes an entry in the sweepstakes with a $50,000 prize for one lucky winner whose taste buds detected the right flavor. In a word? Sweet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Oreo fans won’t have to fully rely on their taste buds. Oreo will also be dropping hints at what the flavor — or combination of flavors — can be. There will be three different Mystery Oreo pack styles each with a different clue and every Monday there will be a new clue on the MysteryOREO.com website. The current clue is Clue #1, “Its name it stole and history kept. Perhaps from a creature that lives on the steppe?”

Cookie fans trying to solve the mystery may also find some support in their quest to solve the mystery as well. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has already offered his guess in a post to Instagram, suggesting French toast to be the mystery flavor due to what he described as a heavy cinnamon element. Additional celebrities will also be sharing their guesses with PEOPLE reporting that Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Terry Crews up next to take a stab at the mystery.

Mystery Oreos will hit store shelves nationwide on September 16th. The Contest runs until November 10th

Will you be checking out this round of Mystery Oreo? If 2017’s mystery flavor was Fruity Pebbles, do you think the 2019 version will also be a cereal? Let us know in the comments below.