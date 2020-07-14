MythBusters Hosts Pay Tribute to Late Co-Star Grant Imahara

MythBusters and White Rabbit Project host Grant Imahara died Monday at the age of 49. Well-known for his time on the Discovery Channel hit, which he joined in its third season on the network and remained until 2014 before going on to launch Netflix's White Rabbit Project in 2016, Imahara was a long-time Hollywood visual effects professional and electrical engineer and a beloved member of the MythBusters series and now his co-hosts are paying tribute.

On Twitter, Adam Savage wrote that he was "at a loss" over Imahara's passing, noting he was a brilliant engineer and artist, but also a good person as well.

"I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was truly a brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."

Kari Byron, who not only worked with Imahara on MythBusters but also helped launch White Rabbit Project with him along with Tory Belleci didn't have words in her tribute. Instead, Byron simply shared a photo of herself with Imahara. Earlier in the day, Byron shared a photo of herself with both Imahara and Belleci, writing that "somedays I wish I had a time machine."

Discovery also made a statement about Imahara's passing.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers. We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a Discovery spokesperson told THR.

Imahara, a long-time Hollywood visual effects professional and electrical engineer by trade, joined MythBusters by invitation of series co-host Jamie Hyneman. No stranger to Hollywood, Imahara got his start at THX and Industrial Light and Magic, two subsidiaries of Lucasfilm.

While there, he focused as an animatronics model maker and worked on all three Star Wars prequels in addition to The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, Van Helsing, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Imahara, Byron, and Belleci all announced they intended to leave the series in 2014. The streamer then recruited the trio for White Rabbit Project, a show similar to that of MythBusters that launched in 2016. The series only ran from one season before being cancelled. All ten episodes of the series are now streaming on Netflix.