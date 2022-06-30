Nacelle's Toy Stores of The World Passport Program Just Reached 100 Stores (Exclusive)

The Nacelle Company today announced that after just four months, the Toy Stores of The World Passport program has grown to over 100 participating stores worldwide, including 30 U.S. states and six countries, from Australia to Japan and everywhere in between. Participating stores include Billy Galaxy Toys in Portland Oregon, Leicester Vintage in Leicester, England, Spiral Toys in Harajuku, Japan, Kokomo Toys in Kokomo, Indiana, Lobos Collectables in Thornbury, Australia, Cherry Bomb Toys in Victoria, British Columbia and many more. Inspired by the National Parks passport, with a few tweaks, The Toy Stores of the World Passport features collectible passports, with each store having its own unique stamp are available at participating vintage toy stores across the globe.

Customers are encouraged to purchase the passports at all participating stores, and receive a new and unique location stamp at every toy store they visit. The Toy Stores of the World passport is a way for globetrotting collectors to collect memories (and stamps!), no matter where your toy hunting adventure takes you.

"With the passport program, we wanted to try to help bring toy stores across the world together in a way that felt fun and exclusive, but also with something tangible and collectible itself," said Nacelle Company founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss.

You can find a complete list of participating stores here.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Burbank-based media company's recent revival of the Robo Force line, their announcement of the Legends of Laughter line featuring Joan Rivers, Bill Hicks and Lenny Bruce, as well as Sectaurs The Great Garloo and Power Lords.

ComicBook.com originally announced the Legends of Laughter Line, which marks the first time the diversified media company known for Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, A Toy Store Near You, and The Movies That Made Us, as well as Behind The Attraction (that one's on Disney+), has blended both of its established brands into one collectible.

Here's how Nacelle describes the Toy Stores of the World Passport:

No matter where the winds (or toy hunts) may take you, the Nacelle Toy Stores of the World Passport is the perfect way to document your collecting memories forever. Take your passport into participating stores to receive a unique, store exclusive logo stamp. Whether you're searching the aisles for your holy grail, or digging for gold in the discount bin, we hope you'll take your passport booklet with you on your adventures!