NASA Launching Its Biggest Telescope Ever This Week, Here’s How to Watch

In just a few short days, the replacement for the Hubble Space Telescope will rocket off to the cosmos. On Friday, officials with three international space agencies—the United States’ NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency—will officially launch the James Webb Space Telescope into space.

The telescope is the biggest telescope NASA has ever had its hand in helping develop and upon launch, the Webb Telescope will become the world’s largest and most powerful space science telescope ever made. The launch is currently scheduled for Friday, December 24th at 7:20 a.m., and there will be plenty of coverage opportunities for you to tune into. Return here Friday to watch the stream below.

NASA itself is beginning its own coverage through a live stream on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. That live stream will also be simulcast on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Daily Motion. NASA coverage begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Friday.

Costing around $10 billion to create, the Webb Space Telescope will have the right technology to explore the vast reaches of the known universe. In fact, scientists fully expect to be able to get a glimpse of the earliest galaxies created. Some researchers theorize the new telescope could also be key in helping find evidence of extraterrestrial life.

“The James Webb Space Telescope is a colossal achievement, built to transform our view of the universe and deliver amazing science,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson previously said in a press release. “Webb will look back over 13 billion years to the light created just after the big bang, with the power to show humanity the farthest reaches of space that we have ever seen. We are now very close to unlocking mysteries of the cosmos, thanks to the skills and expertise of our phenomenal team.”