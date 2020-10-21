NASA Making Major Announcement About The Moon

✖

There is news coming from NASA on Monday in regards to science recently discovered about the moon. The news will be revealed Monday, October 26, at 12pm ET on a teleconference call with some of the highest ranking members of NASA. The discovery which will be revealed is said to contribute to NASA's effort to learn more about the Moon and deep space exploration. There is a clear goal from the group to not only be traveling back to the moon earlier than the next half-decade but also to get feet on Mars within a decade of the next Moon journey.

"This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration," NASA's official press release of Monday's announcement reads. "Under NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for our next giant leap – human exploration of Mars as early as the 2030s. Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system."

On hand for Monday's call will be Paul Hertz (Astrophysics division director at NASA Headquarters), Jacob Bleacher (chief exploration scientist for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters),, Casey Honniball (postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center from Maryland, and Naseem Rangwala, project scientist for the SOFIA mission.

"As the world’s largest airborne observatory, SOFIA is a modified 747 that flies high in the atmosphere to provide its nearly 9-foot telescope with a clear view of the universe and objects in our solar system," NASA's statement explains. "Flying above 99% of the atmosphere’s obscuring water vapor, SOFIA observes in infrared wavelengths and can pick up phenomenon impossible to see with visible light."

