NBA Stars Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic Explain Viral Goldfish TikTok Challenge

✖

NBA stars Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic probably never thought they would be starring in a Goldfish cracker commercial together. But, life has a funny way of guiding you toward the most unlikely friends. The 76ers forward met his co-star while the two were on the Detroit Pistons back in 2016. From there, the duo’s fun social media videos began to take NBA Twitter by storm. A “Chicken Noodle Soup Dance” here and a viral food clip there, and the entire platform couldn’t stop watching the Bobi and Tobi show. But, now they’re working with Goldfish to "Go For The Handful" in a brand new ad campaign.

In a TikTok challenge, Bobi and Tobi have tasked fans with finding out how many Goldfish you can grab in one handful. That might not seem very major, but over 8.6 billion people have viewed the video. That’s truly wild and Harris admitted during an interview with Comicbook.com that, “When we recorded it, we had no idea the kind of scale the clip would have. 8.6 billion people is almost unfathomable.”

In some previous comments to All 76ers, he said, "Creators on Tik Tok will be able to show us how much Goldfish they can grab in the bag. There's a couple more commercials coming out with Goldfish that I think the people are gonna love and we're riding out this Goldfish wave."

For Boban, the essence of “Going For The Handful is taking advantage of every moment to live life to its fullest. "Enjoying every moment. Life is too short to not make the most of every second,” he explained during our interview. Then his former teammate mentioned, "Every day is a new opportunity. So, you have to get up and make it count.”

Whatever the case, both of these hoopers get the most out of each day on the court and off. Tobias shared that he opts for a Tumeric rice and salmon caesar said on game days while Boban opts for whatever his wife puts on the menu at his house. Despite not being on the same team anymore, you can clearly see that both of these guys really forged a connection during their stints together in Detroit, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. There are still a few days to enter their challenge on Goldfish’s social media channels.

What is your favorite snack food? Let us know down in the comments!