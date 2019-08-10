New NBA 2K20 Ratings and First Look Screenshots Revealed

2K Games has revealed more NBA 2K ratings and first look screenshots for players around the league, including our first ratings for some of the top players in the WNBA, which is being added to the NBA 2K experience for the first time with this year’s installment on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. As you may know, 2K has already revealed the top 20 players in the game, as well as the top 5 rookies, but there’s a lot more players in the league than five players. For example, Kyle Lowry, who is coming off winning a championship, but will need to step up even more in the upcoming season with Kawhi Leonard now at the Clippers.

More specifically, 2K has revealed the ratings and new, first look screenshots for Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, Kyle Kuzma, Mike Conely, and Boban Marjanovic. You can check out each rating and screenshot, below, courtesy of the official NBA 2K Twitter account:

The first WNBA Rating revealed 👀 Agree or nah? #2KRatings https://t.co/AzCqloJqc8 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 8, 2019

Bradley Beal with an 87 overall 🤷‍♂️ Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/KlireLXVGE — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 6, 2019

First Look at Kuz 👀 Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/vFaFKVse1L — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 3, 2019

📂 Opens MyLeague

└📂 Edits Roster

└📂 Makes trade

└✅ Bobi + Tobi https://t.co/shZ4YpF8eO — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 2, 2019

87.5 AVG OVR Rating for the @utahjazz backcourt 👀 Agree? https://t.co/sl3G0x2vc8 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 2, 2019

Personally, I think most of these are pretty accurate. Maybe Lowry is a drop too low, but otherwise these look pretty good, which has been the case with most of the ratings this year. I think when it comes to ratings 2K does a much better job than EA does with its sports games.

NBA 2K20 is set to release on September 6 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming basketball sim, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.