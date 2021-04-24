The One True Josh Has Been Crowned
What happens when there are a lot of people who share the same name? Well, in the age of the internet, apparently you gather all those people together and battle it out to declare the one true bearer of that name. On Saturday, what started as an internet joke turned into a very real event in which a bunch of people all named Josh gathered together in Lincoln, Nebraska to battle out for the right to be the one true Josh.
If you have no idea what this is about, here's some context. Last year, a man named Josh Swain made a Facebook group chat of everyone on Facebook who shared his name and challenged them to fight for the right to keep it. It started as a joke, but when Swain shared it on his Twitter account, it took off and today, a year later, the official Josh Swain Battle took place in Lincoln.
"My name is Josh Swain (actually) Verification. Almost one year ago, under a spell of pandemic boredom, I made a group chat of all the people on Facebook that I could find with the same first and last name as mine and challenged them to fight for the right to keep this common name. This was a complete joke, and I have posted jokes to my Twitter before, but when I posted the screenshots to my Twitter here, the internet ran with it and ran with enough endurance for you all to remember a YEAR later," a post in Reddit's r/joshswainbattle reads. "That doesn’t happen very often, so I’m afraid I have to oblige the internet and trek all the way across the contiguous United States to defend my name."
And Swain wasn't the only Josh to show up. Many Joshes -- not just Josh Swains, the event had already expanded to all people named Josh -- showed up for an epic pool noodle battle. And, ultimately, it was the little guy who won. Five-year-old "Little Josh" was crowned the One True Josh.
While the event started out as a joke, it ended up doing some real good as well. A fundraiser set up to jokingly pay for the legal fees for all the Joshes, not the One True Josh to change their names is actually a benefit for The Children's Hospital and Medical Center.
Congratulations to the One True Josh, Little Josh.
Always bet on Josh
I love how there's a whole Josh War going on right now. My money is on Josh to win. #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/I6fEiIPtCz— Solus (@AlwaysSolus) April 24, 2021
It's like Endgame, but with Joshes
all the josh swains arriving at some random field in nebraska #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/5iJjyBMOjs— haemhu (@haemhuTV) April 24, 2021
Glory days
Little josh in the future be like 😤😤#joshfight pic.twitter.com/c7oaIatAkp— Kira Dairu (@Kommii__) April 24, 2021
New Captain America, New Supreme Josh.
Yesterday we got the new captain America, today we got the supreme josh! All hail Lil Josh #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/TOejfUxUbC— chemical.milkman (@chemicalmilkman) April 24, 2021
Congrats!
Congrats to Little Josh on winning the legendary Josh fight. #joshfight pic.twitter.com/Cgt4UQUaFM— aaron.vrbka (@AaronVrbka) April 24, 2021
The words of the victor
When they asked if Little Josh had anything to say after winning he just said; "I like fighting". #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/dX15SktdqQ— Little Buddy (@0_Miss_Secret_0) April 24, 2021
Positivity
the positivity im seeing people congratulating Little Josh winning the #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/woOHWBG7be— blank (@nizoonizu) April 24, 2021
King of the Internet
ALL HAIL THE SUPREME JOSH
KING IF THE INTERNET. #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/uHTwgqBwTh— Rosa🥀 (@nin10dotakuartz) April 24, 2021
This speaks for itself
Today... #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/IkxO2G5DNr— The Lord’s Day Frog (@TheLordsDayFrog) April 24, 2021
How it started, how it's going
how it started how it’s going #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/CKWMH4h5oM— naz ᵗˢ (@enchantednaz) April 24, 2021