OREO Launches Snickerdoodle Cookie and the Internet Can't Get Enough
The next OREO flavor is here. Wednesday, officials at the cookie brand announced they'd soon begin rolling out OREO cookies flavored after a holiday staple: the snickerdoodle. After leading OREO fiends on a scavenger hunt of sorts, the cookie-maker revealed the flavor through a viral TikTok, garnering enough buzz to get the brand trending.
The holiday-themed snacks should be available wherever cookies are sold beginning October 17th. While it's still in the midst of spooky season, the new Snickerdoodle OREOs are full-on Christmas-themed. In addition to Christmas trees on the packaging, the cinnamon-flavor creme is mixed with red and green sprinkles. The cookies that make of the sandwich are then flavored after the iconic cookie.
Keep scrolling to see what cookie lovers are saying.
Perfect World
Tell me that it's not true! My favorite cookie in one of my favorite flavors...........SNICKERDOODLE?!🤯😍😋❤❤— Kyrizma5280 (Saundra E.) (@kyrizma_5280) September 28, 2022
All CAPS
SNICKERDOODLE OREO SNICKERDOODLE OREO SNICKERDOODLE OREO https://t.co/L3tpxT9CGO— tay(lor) 🫶🏾 (@tayquack) September 28, 2022
Cookie Szn
Oh it’s up this holiday szn!! https://t.co/DaMvjU9tUN— jess❄️ (@curlderon) September 28, 2022
Can't Wait
NEW: the masterminds at @Oreo are getting into the holiday spirit with the announcement of a new Snickerdoodle Limited Edition flavored cookie coming soon! (Oct. 17th) 😍🤭 I can’t wait to review this! pic.twitter.com/PGmIBp0t2C— Ricky (@RickyG_TV) September 28, 2022
Cannot Wait
SNICKERDOODLE OREOS! Today @oreo officially announced that Snickerdoodle OREOs will be arriving in stores on October 17th.
The cookies feature a snickerdoodle flavored basecake and cinnamon flavor creme with green and red sugar crystals.
I cannot wait! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/jpiXLfjjvT— Snackolator (@snackolator) September 28, 2022
Yes Plz
SNICKERDOODLE OREOS?! YES PLZ. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/N2dl31SIOI— Melissa (@melissax1125) September 28, 2022
Can't Even
Snickerdoodle? I can’t even that sounds so good— Dictator (@Dictator901) September 28, 2022