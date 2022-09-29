OREO Launches Snickerdoodle Cookie and the Internet Can't Get Enough

The next OREO flavor is here. Wednesday, officials at the cookie brand announced they'd soon begin rolling out OREO cookies flavored after a holiday staple: the snickerdoodle. After leading OREO fiends on a scavenger hunt of sorts, the cookie-maker revealed the flavor through a viral TikTok, garnering enough buzz to get the brand trending.

The holiday-themed snacks should be available wherever cookies are sold beginning October 17th. While it's still in the midst of spooky season, the new Snickerdoodle OREOs are full-on Christmas-themed. In addition to Christmas trees on the packaging, the cinnamon-flavor creme is mixed with red and green sprinkles. The cookies that make of the sandwich are then flavored after the iconic cookie.

Keep scrolling to see what cookie lovers are saying.