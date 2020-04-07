Pancake Hot Pockets Will Soon Be a Thing

The breakfast sandwich game was just getting settled and now, Hot Pockets has come along to throw a stone at it. Food-tracking Instagram account @CandyHunting unearthed some imaging for a new product that throws a new spin on the stuffed pastry. Instead of the crispy, flaky crust of the traditional Hot Pockets, this new offering will — you guessed it — have a pancake for the entire crust.

Using the traditional ingredients inside — in this case, bacon, egg, and cheese — the latest breakfast Hot Pockets are stuffed entirely in a pancake. That’s the best of both worlds, no? As the Instagram post mentions, the image is all that’s surfaced from Nestle as of yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, the pastry-making company has four different items part of the Hot Pockets breakfast line — regular crust options with bacon, egg, and cheese or sausage, egg, and cheese then a low-fact Lean Pockets option with the same setup. That’s why it stands to reason the new Pancake Hot Pockets option will have a sausage, egg, and cheese option in addition to the bacon, egg, and cheese we see in the Instagram post.

As you might expect, most of the commenters on the post where thrilled with the pancake revelations.

“This is…Kind of genius,” @hoplessandhazardous writes. “Would definitely try if they made a pork-free flavor!”

@snackbetch adds, “So much yessssss.”

“The future is now,” says @itsdemboys.

What’s your all-time favorite Hot Pockets flavor? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!