Pineapple-Flavored Pepsi Seeing Release This Summer

The pineapple and pizza conversation has been an age-old debate, and it's something Pepsi will soon address head-on. Thursday, the beverage maker unveiled it's releasing a pineapple-flavored concoction available only at Little Caesars. Beginning July 17th, the pizza place will be the exclusive home to the fruit-based cola.

Upon release, Pepsi Pineapple will be available as a part of a "Pineapple Pair-Up" combo that includes a 16-ounce can of the soda and a two-topping thin crust pizza. When ordered through the Little Caesars app or website, the combo will retail for $9.99.

"There's always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza," Little Caesars chief marketer Greg Hamilton says of the release. "Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both."'

This isn't the first time Pepsi has introduced fruit-inspired flavors. In addition to the iconic Wild Cherry variation of the cola, Pepsi recently introduced Pepsi Mango as a permanent addition to its product line.

"Our consumers are always looking for new and exciting flavors, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce them to Pepsi Mango. Our team has created a surprisingly perfect match with Pepsi Mango, combining the delicious taste of Pepsi cola with the flavor of a sweet, juicy mango," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing – Pepsi. "Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, creating an irresistible combination that our fans can enjoy everywhere throughout the year."

Unlike Pepsi Mango, which is available wherever other PepsiCo flavors are sold, Pepsi Pineapple will be available only at participating Little Caesars locations. That said, the beverage maker has made wide releases of former store exclusives, like Taco Bell's MTN DEW Baja Blast receiving a seasonal bottled release every summer.