Pepsi Celebrates Holidays With Spa Kit Including Cola-Scented Bath Bombs

✖

With the holidays right around the corner, the folks at Pepsi are hoping to help some of you can take a load off this holiday season. Enter the Pepsi Spa Kit. Now that we're nearing the end of quite the unprecedented year, Pepsi has put together a special package it's giving away to a handful of soda fiends.

The kit includes three items, all included in an attempt to better your personal well-being this time of the year. First off is an exfoliating face scrub the company calls a "Cola-Scented Pepsi Sugar Scrub," then there's the refreshing Pepsi Blue Face Mask. Finishing the trio is a fizzy bath bomb — again, scented like Pepsi Cola.

(Photo: Pepsi)

Much like the special Apple Pie flavor the company announced last month, the Pepsi Spa Kit isn't going to be something the company mass produces. Rather, the soda-maker is giving away a handful of the boxes to those that participate in the contest on social media. To enter, all you have to do is make a tweet with both the #PepsiSpa and #Sweepstakes hashtags while tagging a friend — and voila, you'll be entered to win.

"The holiday season is in full swing and that means stress is running high; from gifting stress, to weather changes, to end-of-year jitters, the season can put anyone on edge, especially during an uncertain and unpredictable year like 2020," the company says in a statement. "We know people are looking for ways to relax at home more than ever: DIY face mask tutorials have been viewed over a billion times in the last three months and guided meditation videos have seen a recent 40% uptick in views. Accordingly, Pepsi is introducing the Pepsi Spa Kit just in time to help fans find a tiny moment of zen and relaxation at home."