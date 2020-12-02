Pepsi Celebrates Holidays With Spa Kit Including Cola-Scented Bath Bombs
With the holidays right around the corner, the folks at Pepsi are hoping to help some of you can take a load off this holiday season. Enter the Pepsi Spa Kit. Now that we're nearing the end of quite the unprecedented year, Pepsi has put together a special package it's giving away to a handful of soda fiends.
The kit includes three items, all included in an attempt to better your personal well-being this time of the year. First off is an exfoliating face scrub the company calls a "Cola-Scented Pepsi Sugar Scrub," then there's the refreshing Pepsi Blue Face Mask. Finishing the trio is a fizzy bath bomb — again, scented like Pepsi Cola.
Much like the special Apple Pie flavor the company announced last month, the Pepsi Spa Kit isn't going to be something the company mass produces. Rather, the soda-maker is giving away a handful of the boxes to those that participate in the contest on social media. To enter, all you have to do is make a tweet with both the #PepsiSpa and #Sweepstakes hashtags while tagging a friend — and voila, you'll be entered to win.
"The holiday season is in full swing and that means stress is running high; from gifting stress, to weather changes, to end-of-year jitters, the season can put anyone on edge, especially during an uncertain and unpredictable year like 2020," the company says in a statement. "We know people are looking for ways to relax at home more than ever: DIY face mask tutorials have been viewed over a billion times in the last three months and guided meditation videos have seen a recent 40% uptick in views. Accordingly, Pepsi is introducing the Pepsi Spa Kit just in time to help fans find a tiny moment of zen and relaxation at home."