PERDUE Rolls Out Thanksgiving-Themed Turkey Nuggets

Chicken nuggets may be a thing of the past. As chains like McDonald's and Wendy's continue to fight over their spicy chicken nuggets, PERDUE is taking it one step further and ditching chicken nuggets. In its place, at least for this year, the company is offering a limited-edition batch of turkey nuggets, crafted right in time for Thanksgiving.

On Friday, the company is offering a flash sale on the "ThanksNuggets," two kinds of turkey nuggets representing iconic Thanksgiving flavors. On one side, you've got breast meat nuggets with tones of sweet potatoes and on the other, you have dark meat nuggets with added cranberry sauce and stuffing flavors.

"Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year, and we know there's a lot of cooking fatigue out there right now, so we thought we'd have a little fun with it by launching our limited edition ThanksNuggets. Whether you're celebrating on your own or just downsizing your feast, PERDUE® ThanksNuggets pack your favorite flavors of the holiday into two effortlessly delicious turkey nuggets," PERDUE marketing boss Tracy Hostetler says in a statement.

The statement adds, "Forget the hours of prep, the brining, the roasting, the mountain of dishes, the fancy place settings: this year is all about having a 'LazyGiving.' Whether you prefer white or dark meat turkey, our ThanksNuggets have got you covered so you can still enjoy your favorite holiday flavors without all the effort."

In total, just 100 bags of the souped-up turkey nuggets will be available. Beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on Friday, November 13th, those interested in the nuggets can purchase them on PerdueFarms.com as supplies last.