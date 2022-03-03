Pete Davidson Reportedly Joining Jeff Bezos for Next Space Flight

Like a sitcom during sweeps, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight may have just landed its next celebrity guest. According to a report from Page Six, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is “close to signing a deal” to take part in the next manned flight from the company. Davidson was previously seen at Bezoz’ home in Los Angeles earlier this year, perhaps marking when the idea was first floated. Should he sign on, he’d join the likes of Star Trek star William Shatner and NFL player turned anchor Michael Strahan as celebrity guests that took part in a Blue Origin flight.

A “Davidson source” told the outlet, that “Pete is excited….They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized…He got on really well with Jeff when they met.” Should the deal finalize it’s unclear when the flight would take place. The Blue Origin flights with human passanegers on board have been spaced out by several months, with Bezos taking part in the first back in July, Shatner appearing on the shuttle in October, and then Strahan in December. A flight with Davidson would almost certainly not happen for a few more months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though best known for starring in Saturday Night Live currently, along with the one-sided beef that is being carried out online by Kanye West. Another project on the horizon from Davidson is the upcoming horror movie The Home, a new film from The Purge creator James DeMonaco. In the film Davidson plays a character named Max, a worker at a retirement home that slowly uncovers the building’s sinister secrets. Both Davidson and DeMonaco are notable Staten Island residents.

“We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision,” producer Bill Block said when first announcing Davidson’s deal. “James’ The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats.”

Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier are producing the film as DeMonaco directs from a script he co-wrote with Adam Canto.

Currently on his eighth season at SNL, Davidson has been outspoken in the past about hopefully wrapping up his tenure with the weekly sketch series. Perhaps a career in space will supersede his interests in returning to SNL.