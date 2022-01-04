Planters Hiring New Class of Peanutters for Iconic NUTmobile

If you went into 2022 with a “new year, new you” mindset, that might mean you’re looking for a new job and the folks at Planters might just be hiring for a dream job. Planters is looking for three recent college graduates to become Peanutters and hit the road in the brand’s iconic NUTmobile — a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels — and chauffeur Mr. Peanut from coast to coast all while “shellebrating” the various communities they visit along the way.

Here’s what you need to know about the job, the “nuts and bolts” if you will. Peanutters are responsible for driving the NUTmobile and delighting fans across the country at local community events. They are also responsible for representing the Planters brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television, and digital publications. They will be working alongside people who perform little acts of substance for their communities at volunteer projects and, of course, they are expected to be cracking nut puns and ensuring that everyone has a nutty time with Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile.

If this is a job that sounds like your dream, here’s what you need to know. The position begins in June 2022 for a one-year assignment and does require travel. A Bachelor’s degree is required, as is a valid driver’s license. a degree in sales and marketing with preferred experience in communication, advertising, public relations, or a related field is preferred. And yes, this is a real job that comes with a real salary and benefits. Applications open up today, January 4, 2022, and those interested can apply by January 24, 2022. All you have to do is go to www.beapeanutter.com.

