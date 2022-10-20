Pop-Tarts is Teaming Up with Tajin for a "Crazy Bueno" New Collaboration

Pop-Tarts is no stranger to bringing innovative flavors to the iconic toaster pastry. Just in the recent past we've seen the arrival of Frosted Gingerbread, Snickerdoodle, Eggo, and more flavors to the lineup. But now, Pop-Tarts is taking the "crazy good" of Pop-Tarts and making things even "more bueno" by teaming up with Tajin. On Thursday, Pop-Tarts announced a new, limited-edition collaboration with Tajin, the leading fruit seasoning in the United States and Mexico, Pop-Tarts x Tajin.

The new Pop-Tarts x Tajin collaboration is a limited-edition package that features Tajin's iconic Clasico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce along with a variety of fan-favorite fruity Pop-Tarts: Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler. Fans are invited use the kit to choose their own culinary adventure by pairing the Tajin offerings with the Pop-Tarts — and to even think outside the box by trying the seasoning and sauce on other Pop-Tarts flavors as well.

"As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and with the superstar power of Tajin, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination," Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks said in a statement. "Tajin shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this 'Crazy Bueno' idea."

'With fall upon us, Pop-Tarts is a warm and new way to experience this universal product," Javier Leyva, Director of Tajin USA said. "Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts' fruit flavored filling, frosting, and flaky crust."

The Pop-Tarts x Tajin limited-edition kit will be available exclusively via the Pop-Tarts Instagram store here and at kellggstore.com/pop-tarts-tajin. Limited quantities will drop Tuesday, October 25th through Thursday, October 27th at noon ET and will cost $10. They will be available while supplies last.

Will you be checking out the Pop-Tarts x Tajin kit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!