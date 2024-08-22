Popeyes Unveils Surprising New Wing Flavor

Popeyes’ ever-expanding chicken wing line is growing by one. Thursday, the fast-food joint announced the imminent arrival and its Sweet & Smokey Chipotle wings, the chain’s take on the increasingly “Swicy” trend combining sweet and spicy flavors. The arrival of Sweet & Smokey Chicken Wings coincides with Popeyes’ big wings push around the start of the football season.

“Football is all about bringing people together, and at Popeyes, we believe that great food is at the heart of those moments,” Popeyes chief marketer Bart LaCount offered in a press release. “With our new Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle Wings and our commitment to being The Official Wing of Watching Football, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy the game with a flavor-packed spread that’s sure to be the MVP of any gathering. But, don’t take our word for it – try for yourself.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new wings will be available at participating locations beginning Monday, August 26th, and will be available for a limited time as supplies allow. The chain is also giving away free six-piece Sweet & Smokey orders from the 26th until September 8th with a purchase of at least $10.

This time last year, Popeyes launched a massive chicken wings promotion that resulted in the snacks becoming a permanent fixture on the chain’s menu.

“At Popeyes, we like to challenge the status quo and are consistently redefining what’s expected from fast food brands” Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, said at the time. “Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet ‘N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich. We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight.”