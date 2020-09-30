Mark Hamill Says Presidential Debate Was Worse Than Star Wars Holiday Special

✖

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill says the 2020 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was worse than the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special that was released on TV in 1978. Hamill wittily compared the two events in a tweet following Debate 2020, in which the actor wrote, "That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special." If you really need that comment to be put in proper perspective, think about this: the Star Wars Holiday Special was so bad that it was never, ever, rebroadcast or released on home video. It's literally something that nobody wants to see again. Just like that debate.

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

By now most of the world is talking about the first Presidential Debate between Trump and Biden - and not in a good way. The debate quickly devolved into a spectacle, with the president constantly over-talking and yelling at both the moderator (Fox News' Chris Wallace) and his opponent. Before long both Wallace and Biden were also raising their voices and over-talking each other and the president, in what many ultimately saw a screaming match between three men who were supposed to be representing the nation. Social media has been dissecting and hyping the incident, ever since.

One of the most popular trends in Debate 2020 reactions is the one that Mark Hamill is jumping on, now: finding hilarious comparisons for how bad the debate really was. Besides this Star Wars Holiday Special comparison, we also got the writer of the infamous Fantastic Four reboot weighing in; The Simpsons inspiring one of the most viral meme reactions, and even The Office getting a major shoutout on social media. We'll leave the politics aside, but it is somewhat concerning when the exchange of ideas between the two potential leaders of the free world is being compared to the entertainment industry, at any level. But that's where we are in 2020...

In the immediate future, Star Wars fans are wondering if Mark Hamill might actually make a long-awaited return on Star Wars TV. The Mandalorian season 2 trailer revealed that Mando will be on the search for The Jedi, in order to deliver Baby Yoda to their care. The Mandalorian is of course set after the events of The Return of the Jedi - an era when Luke Skywalker was the top leader of a Jedi Order he was in the process of rebuilding. So for Mark Hamill, there may actually be some redemption for his Star Wars Holiday Special sins on the horizon.