The Simpsons Meme Summing Up Presidential Debate Goes Viral

✖

The first debate of the 2020 Presidential Election took place Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio and to say that it was interesting would be a little bit of an understatement. The debate, moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, didn't exactly go as planned as exchanges between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden were frequently fraught with interruption while Wallace tried largely in vain control the flow of discussion. How successful the debate was is something that people will decide for themselves based on their political leaning, but on social media, viewers quickly took to making memes about the debate, and one The Simpsons one went viral.

On Twitter, someone shared a variation of The Simpsons "old man yells at cloud" meme featuring Grandpa Simpson -- this one featuring Grandpa Simpson yelling at himself. The headline? Old Man Yells At Old Man. In short order, the post had racked up over 200 retweets and more than 900 likes, summing up how many on the social media site felt about the debate. You can check it out yourself below.

This isn't the first time this meme as surfaced. An entry for the meme on the website Know Your Meme has notes that the image in question was updated 3 years ago and is classified as a variation on the Old Man Yells at Cloud meme which itself has numerous versions tailor made for pretty much everything -- there's even one of Grandpa Simpson yelling at a Starbucks red cup.

Politics aside, though, The Simpsons has proven to be endlessly meme-able over the course of 31 years, something that is in some part aided by the show's unique ability to keep its finger on the pulse of what is going on in popular culture, but also its uncanny ability to seemingly "predict" the future. And it's something that seems to show no sign of stopping. The long-running animated series just launched its 32nd season on Fox, bringing in more than double the ratings that the Season 31 premiere did, with Sunday night's "Undercover Burns" garnering 5.5 million total viewers, with a 2.0 rating among the adults 18-49 demographic.

What do you think about the viral The Simpsons meme? Did you watch the Presidential Debate on Tuesday night? Let us know in the comments.