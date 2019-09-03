Pumpkin Spice Food and Drink Roundup

It’s the most wonderful time of year and by that we mean it’s pumpkin spice season. That’s right, it’s September and that means all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice-flavored have arrived on store shelves, in coffee shops, and quite frankly in some pretty surprising places and there are even more pumpkin delights to come. It seems like every day we hear of a new seasonal offering and we’re here for all of it.

So, in honor of it essentially being fall (at least for our taste buds,) we thought it might be fun to do a roundup of some of the pumpkin and pumpkin spice-flavored treats we’ve seen popping up over the past couple of weeks. If you’re looking to go on a fall-themed taste adventure, consider this list your one-stop-shop for all your fall snacking. From lattes to Spam — yes, Spam — we’ve got you covered. After all, it’s fall, y’all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to check out the pumpkin spice goods? Read on for our roundup!

Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats

Kit Kat is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Pie flavor and this time around, they’re making it available nationwide. According to Delish, Hershey’s is bringing back the popular limited-edition flavor which first debuted in 2017 in a very limited market, but this time around it will be distributed nationwide giving fans all over the United States to get in on the fall-flavored snacking.

If you’ve never had the Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats, they’re a fun, Halloween-ready spin on the classic candy. The traditional Kit Kat wafers are this time covered in a pumpkin pie-flavored creme instead of the standard chocolate. If you ask us, they sound pretty delicious.

Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes

Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes are back.

The seasonal take on the classic cereal is now showing up on Walmart.com and on some store shelves (via Delish) which means that it’s time to stock up on the goods well in advance of chilly fall days. Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes first debuted last fall and featured an orange and yellow colored box with a festive slice of pumpkin pie featured on the front (with Tony the Tiger, of course.) At the time of its debut, those how tried the cereal noted that it had a very strong pumpkin spice smell, bur that there wasn’t a lot of pumpkin taste to the very sweet cereal — though there was a lot of discussion of the leftover milk being particularly delicious.

Pumpkin Spice Spam

Hormel is jumping in the Pumpkin Spice trend headfirst with the introduction of Pumpkin Spice SPAM. From what started as an April Fool’s joke once upon a time has bloomed into a legitimate product and the new version of the canned meat will be available starting September 23rd. According to the official SPAM Twitter, the product will only be available in two-packs through the company’s website and on Walmart.com.

Though pumpkin puree won’t actually be used in the product itself, a spokesman for Hormel has confirmed to CNN the product will use Pumpkin Spice-adjacent spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg. It’s the peak time to introduce Pumpkin Spice-anything as Starbucks and Dunkin’ have both been gearing up for their fall seasonal menus.

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

Looking for pumpkin-flavored ice cream treats? Dairy Queen has you covered with the return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

That’s right, the seasonal ice cream offering returned to Dairy Queen on August 26th, just in time to be both fall-themed in terms of flavor and perfect for the warmer temperatures of late summer thanks to it being, well, ice cream (via Simplemost). The limited-edition flavor has been a popular one for Dairy Queen. According to Southern Living, it’s been on the menu during the fall for more than 25 years and pairs Dairy Queen’s vanilla soft serve with pieces of pumpkin pie, whipped cream, and a dusting of nutmeg on top.

Hostess Pumpkin Cupcakes

Hostess is getting in on the pumpkin trend with their Pumpkin Cupcakes flavor. The company recently announced the offering by way of the reveal of their full fall menu on Instagram last month.

Hostess has released Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes in the past along with other fall-related flavors, such as Candy Corn and Sea Salt Caramel Cupcakes. The current offering, based on the package, are simply an iced pumpkin cake with creamy filling — essentially, just a pumpkin version of the chocolate classic.

The Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes aren’t the only fall flavors Hostess announced. They also announced Caramel Crunch Donettes and the return of Pumpkin Spice Twinkies — a favorite since its initial introduction in 2015. Unlike the Cupcakes, the Twinkies are definitely of the pumpkin spice variety, described on their packaging as the familiar golden sponge cake with a “pumpkin spice creamy filling”.

Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

According to Chewboom, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is the first new pumpkin cold beverage offering from Starbucks since the Pumpkin Spiced Latte (which, yes, you can get iced) first appeared in 2003. The new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with “Starbucks Cold Brew, vanilla, and finished with a pumpkin cream cold foam — made with real pumpkin — and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.”

The drink is just part of the chain’s fall menu which, in addition to the beverages will feature seasonal treats as well, like the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines, and a Cat Cake Pop which isn’t pumpkin-flavored, but features a “soft, creamy vanilla cake and white chocolaty icing with a new feline design.”

Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Donut

The Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut is a variation on the bakery’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut with the filled version stuffed with cheesecake Kreme and topped with cheesecake icing. The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed is itself making a return to Krispy Kreme’s menu starting September 2nd, but there’s a huge catch. Both varieties of doughnuts are only available through September 8th. The bakery’s other pumpkin spice offerings — the Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte — will be available through Thanksgiving.